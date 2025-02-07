Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 223,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 162,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,820.35. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,039.90. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,594 shares of company stock worth $1,541,396 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

