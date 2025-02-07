Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,747 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 43.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 75.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

