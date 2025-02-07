Jennison Associates LLC Sells 187 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 88,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $124.90.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

