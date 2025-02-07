Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter worth $4,810,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 84.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 184,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth $2,942,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontdoor news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

