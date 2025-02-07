Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,488,299 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,712,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,488,299 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Tesla worth $3,922,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.11 and a 200-day moving average of $302.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

