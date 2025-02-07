Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $590.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.37 and a 200 day moving average of $632.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 26,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.89, for a total value of $16,624,890.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,701,828.41. This represents a 41.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

