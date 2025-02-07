Jennison Associates LLC Sells 371 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GMS by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Down 0.3 %

GMS opened at $83.97 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMS

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.