Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 690,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,724,000 after acquiring an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,367,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,739,000 after acquiring an additional 315,199 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 88.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,667,000 after acquiring an additional 745,665 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

