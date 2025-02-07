Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Papa Johns International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

About Papa Johns International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.