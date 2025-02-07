Jennison Associates LLC Takes $939,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $3,510,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 124.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 80,746 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,726.70. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $820.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

