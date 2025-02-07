Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

