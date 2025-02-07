Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1,059.3% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

