Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMBC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Embecta by 11.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Embecta Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

