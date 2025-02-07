Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

