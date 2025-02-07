Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $600.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

