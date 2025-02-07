KBC Group NV Buys 2,050 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avista were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

