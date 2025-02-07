KBC Group NV Grows Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $184,306.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,485.96. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $261,212.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $502,042. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.1 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

