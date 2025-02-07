KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

