KBC Group NV Purchases 2,192 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $38,819,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,106,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,838,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,847,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

