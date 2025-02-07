KBC Group NV Purchases 282 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Park National were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Park National by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Park National by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Price Performance

NYSE PRK opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.67. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.99.

Park National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Park National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.