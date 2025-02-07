Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

