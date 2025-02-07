Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 123,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day moving average of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

