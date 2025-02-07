Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

