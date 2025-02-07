Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

