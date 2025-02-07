Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

