Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

