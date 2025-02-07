Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,242 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Materion were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Materion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

