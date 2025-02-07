MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

