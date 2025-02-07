Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 39,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.