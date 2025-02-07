Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $5,166,159.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,776,261.56. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of META stock opened at $711.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $718.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.