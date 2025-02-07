Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $5,166,159.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,776,261.56. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $9,169,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,588,349.12. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $718.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.