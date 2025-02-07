MGIC Investment’s (MTG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Compass Point

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Compass Point in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in MGIC Investment by 49.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $622,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.