Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.26.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

