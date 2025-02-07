MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in MSA Safety by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 690.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 985.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.7 %

MSA stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $153.79 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.