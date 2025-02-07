Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 315,490 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 393,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This trade represents a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

