Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.