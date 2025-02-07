Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.42 and its 200 day moving average is $230.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

