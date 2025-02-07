Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 86.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,986,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,427 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,706,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,352,000 after buying an additional 1,711,238 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,401,000 after acquiring an additional 913,604 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,110,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,528,000 after acquiring an additional 690,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 987,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $10.67 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

