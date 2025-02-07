Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

