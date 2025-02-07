NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

