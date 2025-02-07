Optas LLC Sells 902 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,911,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.