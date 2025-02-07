Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,917.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total value of $635,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,936,593.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,588,349.12. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,146 shares of company stock valued at $435,387,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.43 and its 200-day moving average is $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $718.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.