Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $163.29 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock worth $5,056,402. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

