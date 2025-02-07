Patron Partners LLC Buys 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.76. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $351.25. The stock has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

