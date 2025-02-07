Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,489,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Plexus by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Plexus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $89,125.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,516.17. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,730 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.