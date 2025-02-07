ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of USD stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

