Q1 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $191.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 262,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.