Q3 EPS Forecast for Standex International Boosted by Analyst

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI opened at $192.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.70. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $149.11 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $319,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,763.66. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 93.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Standex International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

