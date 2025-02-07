Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 4.0 %

PWR stock opened at $310.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.28. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.82 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

