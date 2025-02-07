RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RadNet by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -919.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $93.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,417,920. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

